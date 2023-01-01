You may not agree with their tactics, but it’s hard to deny that Adam22 and Lena The Plug know how to get people talking. For years the controversial couple has been interviewing and sleeping with women on their podcast and OnlyFans channel, but seven years into their marriage, they’ve decided to switch things up. For her first solo scene with another man as a married woman, Lena hooked up with Jason Luv to film an NSFW video that she said left her feeling sore for several days afterward.

The interracial sex tape has been available for less than a month, but already Adam has faced considerable backlash. Many former fans are turning on the internet personality, labelling him a “cuck” and insulting his manhood. Regardless of their comments, he remains focused on his wife’s success and scouting potential future partners for her. During a recent live stream with Adin Ross, he suggested that the 22-year-old could be a “safe choice” for Lena after crossing BBC off her bucket list.

Adam22 is Lena The Plug’s Biggest Fan

On Friday (July 14), Adam kicked off his weekend with a massive surprise for his pornstar bride – a beautiful green Lamborghini Urus. “Anything for my Queen,” the content creator said with a smile after Lena’s seemingly staged excited reaction. In the comments many are questioning the authenticity of the post, writing “I’ve seen better acting in pornos,” and “Worse than ads acting 😑.” Elsewhere, others labelled him a “bad example of a man” and “the corniest man alive.”

In agreeing to let his wife sleep with Jason Luv, Adam22 also agreed to let countless other people use their interracial sex tape as material to fantasize over. He seems unbothered by this, which isn’t entirely surprising given that they’ve worked in the adult industry together for a long time now. However, he did reveal on a recent episode of No Jumper that at least one noteworthy celebrity has slid into Lena’s DMs since the NSFW video dropped. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

