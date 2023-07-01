Lena The Plug has quickly become one of the biggest trending topics on all of social media. Overall, this has to do with the fact that she is doing an OnlyFans scene with someone who is not Adam 22. Ever since they have been together, Lena has only done scenes with Adam. Now, however, that has changed, and it happened soon after getting married. Of course, this has led to a whole bunch of discourse online. Moreover, it has led to a wild rollout that includes justifications from Adam himself.

For some, this is yet another example of how No Jumper has gone off the rails. Many of Adam’s best employees have left the company. Additionally, he has brought on some questionable figures to talk about politics. This has led to accusations of white supremacy, as well as questions about Adam’s intentions in hip-hop. For now, Lena The Plug is taking the spotlight off of him, and people like Adin Ross are looking to take advantage of the clout cycle.

Lena The Plug x Adin Ross

Adin Ross caught Lena The Plug on discord and asked her if could come over for a “quickie” pic.twitter.com/CiEANqDXy3 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 12, 2023

As we previously reported, Adin Ross, Lena The Plug, and Adam 22 were all on a livestream recently. However, in a clip posted by Daily Loud, there was a section of the stream where only Ross and Lena were on the call. During this section, Ross slyly tries to ask Lena for a “quickie.” Subsequently, she decides to play along with him and tells him that they can as long as he comes over right away. Of course, Ross gets a bit shy during the interaction and we’re sure his adolescent viewers were eating it up.

Overall, Adin Ross is quite good at hopping on these trends. Despite moving away from Twitch, he seems to be doing just fine, even if there is controversy surrounding his name. At the end of the day, you just have to appreciate the hustle. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the pop culture world.

