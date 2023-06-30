Whether on wax or off the mic, J. Cole is always looking for ways to speak to communities and directly impact them positively. However, he’s also the kind of public figure that doesn’t want to do things for the cameras, and keeps those endeavors quite private. Moreover, Adin Ross recently learned that according to his latest testimony during a recent livestream. Furthermore, readers may remember that Ross and Cole sat next to each other during Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals, and they actually chopped it up a little bit while sitting courtside. It turns out that the rapper actually respectfully declined a video idea from the streamer that involved community work because he didn’t want it to be filmed.

“I said, ‘Yo, would you wanna do a video where me and you go to Fayetteville and we give out hella money?’” Adin Ross said of J. Cole, a North Carolina native. “That’s exactly what I said. And Cole said, ‘I love the idea, like I really appreciate that. That’s real. But I just don’t like doing s**t like that on camera.’ So, you know, that’s what I asked him. I didn’t ask him for a live stream, I asked him something like that. But I respect J. Cole on God ’cause he’s real and he does s**t off camera all the time. He’s blessing people.”

Adin Ross On His Declined Offer To J. Cole

In addition, Ross elaborated on his interaction with J. Cole in another livestream. “Cole sits down, says, ‘What’s up bro? How you been? Where you staying now?’ Etc., etc.,” Ross remarked. “We have that cool talk, small talk. We’re watching the game and s**t, I’m not really trying to be in his ear a lot. He just came in there to zone out and be in the game and s**t. But I had to ask him, you know, I said some shit. I asked about some streaming. He’s like, ‘I don’t really like cameras like that.’ But then I said to Cole, ‘Yo bro, on some life advice s**t, I’ve always wanted to talk to you. I’ve always wanted to talk to you about some life advice s**t.’

“He’s the realest motherf***er,” he continued. “He was like, ‘I would be lying. I really, really just wanna watch the game right now, Adin.’ But this is what he said, ‘I feel like this is not the right setting, but one day I’ma give you a heart to heart talk. We can talk about anything.’ He’s like, ‘Take my number down.’ He just gave me his number like that. J. Cole’s a regular a** human, real-a** motherf***er.” For the latest news and updates on J. Cole and Adin Ross, keep checking in with HNHH.

