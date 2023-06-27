DaBaby is now dreaming big when it comes to making a dent in the culture. In an interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, the rapper shouted out another rapper and their recent financial investment. DaBaby talked up J. Cole and his recent acquisition of the NBA team the Charlotte Hornets. “I love the fact that J. Cole [is] in there, man,” the Ohio-born rapper said, “’cause hopefully he [comes] and [moves] some things around and shake some sh*t up. We need dogs.”

Cole’s latest business strategy has DaBaby thinking about his own legacy and how he wants to shake sh*t up himself. He says he finds it “inspiring” that someone in the hip-hop game can spread out into other areas and influence. J. Cole is a part owner of the franchise previously owned by NBA icon Michael Jordan. The Buyer Group, the entity that now owns the Hornets, also includes Gabe Plotkin, Rick Schnall, and country music star Eric Church. They paid MJ a reported $3 billion for the Hornets, a lucrative return for Jordan after he bought them in 2010 for $275 million.

DaBaby’s Admiration For J. Cole

Seeing as DaBaby is a Charlotte-based musical artist, this purchase hits close to home. He thinks what Cole is doing is “dope as hell.” For Cole, this continues the thread of basketball-related content surrounding the star. He laced them up multiple times, showcasing his long-distance range and smooth handles. He played in professional leagues out in Canada and Africa, plus he was the first rapper to be on the cover of NBA 2K. Allegedly, he also helped Caleb Martin sign with the Miami Heat, a pivotal move for the 2023 Finals runner-ups.

Now, it looks like it might be DaBaby’s turn. He needs to collect enough interest from other investors to create his own investment group, but the potential is definitely there. Until then, he’ll keep plugging away at his wildly successful rap career. Despite recent trouble, DaBaby is a superstar in the music industry, reaching billions of streams on Spotify and putting his spin on sick beats. In the brief interview clip above, which occurred at the 2023 BET Awards, DaBaby also discusses his return from the depths of cancel culture and Boosie Badazz’s arrest.

