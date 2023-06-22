Earlier this week, pop singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone thrown by a fan during one of her shows. She ended up needing stitches and the pictures she posted of the aftermath went viral. A photo and quote from the man responsible for throwing the phone also went viral following the incident. As is often the case with viral stories, many other celebrities gave their thoughts on the situation. One of those was DaBaby, who was asked about the story when TMZ recently caught up with him.

The rapper who is nothing is not humorous, had an unsurprisingly funny take on things. DaBaby took the opportunity to promote his new project, saying fans aren’t for throwing, they’re for streaming his music. The rapper is no stranger to things being thrown on stage during performances. In a notorious viral video DaBaby has to dodge a shoe thrown on stage during his show at Rolling Loud. Unsurprisingly though even in that moment he managed to give the moment a humorous spin.

DaBaby’s Thoughts On Throwing Objects On Stage

DaBaby recently celebrated a major streaming milestone. He’s not the only male rapper with three songs released this decade that have each been streamed a billion times on Spotify. His own track “ROCKSTAR” with Roddy Rich, and his features on Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” and Pop Smoke’s “For The Night” have all reached one billion streams. DaBaby shared a video of himself celebrating the achievement and of course, promoting his new song.

Last month DaBaby reflected on a different controversy stemming from his live performances. Back in 2021 he broke out into a homophobic rant during another performance at Rolling Loud. In the aftermath of that drama many called him out online for his hateful sentiments. In the days following the drama he made further comments about his words that felt more like doubling down than an apology. He seemed to do this again recently while looking back on the incident. What do you think of DaBaby’s comments about the Bebe Rexha phone drama? Let us know in the comments below.

