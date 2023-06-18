In a new clip, DaBaby is seen freestyling at a Circle K. He raps over Jay-Z’s track “Public Service Announcement” from 2003’s The Black Album. “Rip me out the wifebeater I been actin brand new” one commenter writes, noting that the rapper is also seen tearing his top off. “My guy ain’t had to rip his shirt off,” another adds.

This week, DaBaby celebrated on social media. Hip Hop All Day reported that he’s the only male rapper to have three songs from this decade reach one billion streams on Spotify. The rapper shared a clip from his “SHAKE SUMN” in honor of the achievement. Recently, a fan also offered DaBaby oral sex in public at Hot 97’s Summer Jam in New York City. After considering it briefly, DaBaby ultimately turned her down.

Read More: DaBaby Fan Offers To Orally Pleasure Him In Front Of Crowd, He Declines

DaBaby Freestyling

Earlier this month, DaBaby was accused of attempting to ambush Megan Thee Stallion with Tory Lanez. A memo from prosecutors says, “During the victim’s performance, the defendant went through security clearance and entered the green room.” It continues, “These areas were within 100 yards of the stage where the victim was performing, in violation of the protective order. It was also brought to the victim’s attention that the defendant and DaBaby attempted to rush the stage… In no way was the victim previously aware of nor did she consent to the defendant’s presence at the venue when she would be performing.”

Last month, Lil Durk detailed confronting the rapper about his collaboration with NBA YoungBoy, Better Than You. Durk refuted the claim that he came into DaBaby’s DMs “waving a white flag.“ He instead provided DJ Akademiks and his viewers with his side of the story. “I’m like, ‘Hey fam, whatever you got going on when y’all doing a tape, that’s y’all.’ You feel me?” he explained. “That’s when the other bullsh*t came out, ‘Waving the white flag in my DM.’” Durk says that the two of them were ultimately able to hash it out, and now they “don’t have a problem.”

Read More: Tory Lanez & DaBaby Accused Of Trying To Ambush Megan Thee Stallion Performance

[Via]