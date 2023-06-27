Southern rapper Boosie Badazz, birth name Torence Ivy Hatch, has recently faced legal complications following an arrest in San Diego last month. Hatch, who has previously performed under the names Boosie and Lil’ Boosie, was apprehended on suspicion of gun charges while in town for a performance​.

San Diego police officers arrested Hatch on May 6 during a traffic stop. Officers reportedly found two loaded handguns in the car. Police subsequently arrested him and another man on multiple firearms and ammunition charges​​. The rapper pleaded not guilty, posted bail on the same day of his arrest, and performed at Phantom Lounge and Nightclub that night​. Badazz was in San Diego to film a music video and perform a show in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Prior Convictions And Legal Troubles

US rapper Boosie Badazz arrives for the 2023 BET awards at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, June 25, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Hatch has a history of legal troubles. His record includes several jail and prison stints, primarily in his home state of Louisiana. Authorities have stated that these prior convictions prohibited him from possessing firearms. Ultimately, his previous issues with the law led to his current charge of being in possession of a firearm​.

In the past, Hatch has faced multiple drug charges in Louisiana. In 2012, he was acquitted by a jury in Baton Rouge in an alleged murder-for-hire case. This case involved the 2009 shooting death of a man named Terry Boyd. The accused shooter in that case, Michael Louding, was found guilty of first-degree murder. Louding was sentenced to life in prison, while the accused getaway driver, Adrian Pittman, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Pittman was sentenced to 20 years in prison​.

Legal Proceedings And Release

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 28: Boosie Badazz performs on stage during the legends only concert series at Bar 5015 on May 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Despite the charges, Hatch was not detained for long. After his initial arrest, he was charged in San Diego Superior Court with one count of being in possession of a firearm. However, prosecutors from the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charge, leading to Hatch being arrested on a federal charge for the same offense​ immediately after he left court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sandor Callahan argued for Hatch’s detention until a hearing could be scheduled, but defense attorney Meghan Blanco argued for his release. Blanco noted that Hatch had already made his court appearance in the state case and that he had appearances scheduled for the following weekend. The court granted a motion to keep Hatch detained in federal custody until a hearing could take place​.

Despite these legal challenges, Hatch was released from Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego. This was after posting a $100K bond in his federal gun case. This release came after winning several court battles against prosecutors. The prosecutors involved sought to keep him behind bars for the duration of his gun case​.

According to his attorney, Meghan Blanco, Boosie Badazz is innocent and plans to get the federal case dismissed​. As of now, the rapper is a free man, and his fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in his musical journey.

Concluding Remarks

Hatch’s legal troubles serve as a testament to the challenges faced by some in the music industry. While he navigates this complex legal situation, his music continues to resonate with fans around the world. It remains to be seen how these recent developments will affect his career in the long run.