The BET Awards this year were a rollercoaster of emotions, to say the least. We felt all the love while watching Quavo and Offset reunite with an incredible tribute to the late Takeoff. Later, the temperature in the room increased as JT’s anger toward Lil Uzi Vert erupted in a phone-throwing feud. One of the celebrities who was most excited to be in attendance was definitely Boosie Badazz, who had to bring his lawyers along for supervision shortly after he bonded out of jail.

While walking the red carpet a the annual ceremony, the Louisiana native stopped to speak with the press about several hot topics right now, one of them being snitching and its lack of tolerance within the hip-hop culture these days. When asked why he feels so negatively about those who snitch, Boosie had plenty to say. “It happened to my family. I’ve had two uncles snitched on that did 10-20 years,” he began.

Boosie Badazz Explains His Disdain for Snitching

I was on Death Row because somebody lied on me, snitched on me,” he told the interviewer this past weekend. “It’s been detrimental to my family since the ’80s, so that’s why I have no love for people who do that.” As you may recall, Boosie has been particularly hard on Gunna after the YSL rapper accepted a plea deal in his RICO trial earlier this year. He’s denied allegations of informing on Young Thug, but regardless, the rumours persist.

Aside from answering the press’ burning questions at the 2023 BET Awards, Boosie Badazz also “Put It On Da Floor” during Latto’s performance and linked up with Sukihana. While chatting with the latter rap diva he had a NSFW question that was caught on camera and is now making rounds online. See the strange moment for yourself at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

