There were many stories coming out of the BET Awards last night. More than any of the flashy performances or big nights for Beyonce and SZA, many were talking about JT, Lil Uzi, and Ice Spice. Late last night videos surfaced online of Lil Uzi Vert and their partner, JT of City Girls, arguing at the award show. Fans extrapolated that it had something to do with Lil Uzi shouting out Ice Spice during their performance at the show. Ice Spice didn’t help her case for involvement in the drama this morning either. She posted a photo dump from the night which included pics of her and Lil Uzi together.

According to TMZ, JT’s camp is claiming that this was all a big misunderstanding. They’re blaming her blowup on losing her seat while the crowd was shuffling around. They also make sure to note that there is no beef at all between JT and Ice Spice. This explanation seems to have taken hold the more evidence came out. Fan videos seemingly confirm the issue with JT losing her seat. She was also seen leaving with Lil Uzi which caused many to agree that they’re likely doing alright.

JT Clarifies BET Shouting Match

Full story JT and Uzi: A thread 🧵👀 pic.twitter.com/7ytc741h8y — 4everChantel (@chantelbabbyy) June 26, 2023

JT and Lil Uzi’s brief fight wasn’t the only BET controversy. Ice Spice herself was caught up in debate online after a picture of her on her phone during someone else’s performance surfaced. While Sugar Hill Gang was celebrating rap’s 50th anniversary Ice Spice was apparently glued to her phone. While some fans online called her actions disrespectful others said the whole scandal was blown out of proportion.

JT has been busy recently on the musical front. City Girls have released three new songs in the past month or so. The first was “Act Bad” which features Diddy and Fabolous. That track was followed by a pair of new singles in “I Need A Thug” and “Pinata.” What do you think of JT’s take on her and Lil Uzi’s BET drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: JT Puts Her Mugshot On A Hoodie

[Via]