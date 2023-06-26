It’s no secret that 2023 has been a pretty big year for Ice Spice so far. She released her breakthrough EP back in January which propelled her into the rap mainstream. Since then she’s collaborated with artists like Nicki Minaj, Pinkpantheress, and even Taylor Swift racking up numerous top 10 hits along the way. She and Nicki Minaj just released their second collaboration “Barbie World.” The song is set to appear on the soundtrack to Greta Gerwig’s upcoming new Barbie movie.

But not everyone is happy with Ice Spice. During last night’s BET awards someone caught the “In Ha Mood” singer on her phone in the audience during one of the performances. Rap veterans Sugar Hill Gang, MC Lyte, and Big Daddy Kane were performing together while Ice Spice was busy with something on her phone. This sparked heated debate among fans on Twitter about her actions. Many fans stood up for her. They cited her age as a reason why she wouldn’t care about the older performers and many agreed they were doing the same thing from home. A number of other users showed up to call her actions disrespectful. Others just claimed that the entire discussion is not that deep.

Ice Spice On Her Phone

Sitting on her phone while hip hop legends that paved the way are performing. 🤨 Wild. #BetAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/pzOlIO151I — tembleque♋ #TeamOrca (@_tembleque) June 26, 2023

Another BET controversy popped up after Ice Spice posted a photo dump to her Instagram this morning. One of the pictures shows the rapper alongside Lil Uzi Vert. She’s been tied to the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper recently after they shouted her out in a song. The association allegedly caused Uzi’s partner to throw a phone and Ice Spice last night and fans are left trying to put everything together. She also had a pretty major performance during the award show. She pulled out some of her biggest hits like “Munch” and “Princess Diana” during her show-stealing moment last night.

Ice Spice is also hitting the road later this year. She and Doechii are serving as the openers on Doja Cat’s upcoming Scarlet Tour from October to December. What do you think of Ice Spice ignoring one of the performances at the BET Awards last night? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Nicki Minaj And Ice Spice Drop Collaboration “Barbie World”

[Via]