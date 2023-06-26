Ice Spice took the stage at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday night to perform several of her biggest songs including “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Princess Diana,” and more. With the performance, she paid homage to her hometown of the Bronx in the set design.

Ice Spice began by rapping on top of a basketball hoop rim referencing her music video for “Munch.” From there, she moved to a bodega, where producer RIOTUSA, introduced her to the audience. “Make some noise for Ice Spice,” he yelled out. Before the end, she rapped in front of a remake of the Fordham Road stop on the 4 train. Check out the performance below.

Ice Spice At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Ice Spice performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Performing at the BET Awards is just the latest achievement for Ice Spice. Her career first took off back in August 2022, following the release of her breakthrough single, “Munch (Feelin’ U).” In the months since, she’s collaborated with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, while releasing several more hits. She recently discussed what it’s been like reaching this level of fame with Teen Vogue. Ice Spice revealed that remaining humble is what makes her most proud.

“I’m most proud of staying grounded so far because I’ve already been through so many things that I know a lot of people would’ve lost their f*cking minds,” she explained. “The whole lifestyle change is super drastic, especially coming from where I come from, not coming from sht and not having a lot growing up, to now — it’s the complete opposite…. Even though it’s a positive change, it’s still a change.”

Ice Spice Performs “Munch (Feelin’ U)” & More

Elsewhere in the night, Busta Rhymes accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award with an emotional speech, Quavo and Offset reunited to honor Takeoff and more. Check out the full list of winners from the event below.

