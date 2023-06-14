Ice Spice reflected on her rise to fame in a new interview with Teen Vogue, published earlier this week. In speaking with the outlet, she responded to the idea that her success is due, in part, to colorism in society.

“I have seen those opinions,” she said, before adding, “I feel like that’s not something personal to me. I feel like that’s been the conversation for generations and forever, since the beginning of time.” She continued: “I try not to feed into negativity because I also see that when people are trying to make that point, it’s not out of a good place. [They end up putting] somebody else down.”

Ice Spice Performs With Taylor Swift

Ice Spice previously appeared to address the colorism complaints by bringing out Flo Milli at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, earlier this month. Milli’s career was often brought up on social media in comparison to Ice Spice during conversations about colorism.

Ice Spice blew up back in August 2022, following the release of her breakthrough single, “Munch (Feelin’ U).” In the months since, she’s collaborated with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, while releasing several more hits. Elsewhere in her interview with Teen Vogue, she explained that remaining humble throughout the process makes her most proud.

Ice Spice’s Teen Vogue Cover

“I’m most proud of staying grounded so far because I’ve already been through so many things that I know a lot of people would’ve lost their f*cking minds,” she explained. “The whole lifestyle change is super drastic, especially coming from where I come from, not coming from sht and not having a lot growing up, to now — it’s the complete opposite…. Even though it’s a positive change, it’s still a change.”

