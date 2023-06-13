Ice Spice recently discussed her meteoric rise to superstardom during an interview with Teen Vogue. In speaking with the outlet, the Bronx rapper admitted that she wasn’t entirely prepared to become famous seemingly overnight. Since releasing her viral song “Munch (Feelin’ U),” last August, Ice Spice has attended the 2023 Met Gala, and released collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, among other feats.

Of her success, Ice Spice told Teen Vogue that she’s most proud of her ability to stay humble. “I’m most proud of staying grounded so far because I’ve already been through so many things that I know a lot of people would’ve lost their f*cking minds,” she explained. “The whole lifestyle change is super drastic, especially coming from where I come from, not coming from sht and not having a lot growing up, to now — it’s the complete opposite…. Even though it’s a positive change, it’s still a change.”

Ice Spice At The Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Ice Spice attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

She continued: “I don’t think anybody is ever fully prepared for fame. There’s no book on how to do it. I feel like everybody could just learn as they go, like most people do in their careers. A lot of people be trying to compare me to people that are way older than me or people that have been in this sh*t way longer than me.” Check out Ice Spice’s cover for Teen Vogue below.

Ice Spice Graces The Cover Of Teen Vogue

Elsewhere in the interview, Spice discusses wanting to be an actor when she was younger, who she feels her music is for, the deluxe version of her debut EP, and more. Of the deluxe version of Like..?, she says it will only add “a couple more singles” but “enough that the fans will be fed for the summer.”

