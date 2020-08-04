cover story
- MusicYo Gotti Is Worth $100 Million According To Forbes"If I never wrote another rap again, I’m financially straight," the Memphis MC told the outlet. "My whole career, I was setting up for that."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsUsher Recalls Chilli Turning Down Marriage ProposalThe TLC singer had split with the R&B artist after three years of dating, which apparently made him distrusting of women for a bit.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearKeke Palmer Leans Into Her "New Body" On Sultry But Glamorous "The Cut" Cover"I know the internet can be a cruel place, but for people like me that needed a place to go to escape the confining world around them, it can be beautiful," Keke wrote while sharing her latest interview on Instagram today.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicIce Spice Responds To Claims Her Success Is Due To ColorismIce Spice has addressed the idea that her success in hip-hop is due to colorism.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearMartha Stewart Covers "Sports Illustrated": 81-Year-Old Is Magazine's Oldest Swimsuit Model"SI" also tapped Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader to model for their 2023 swimsuit issue.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearIce Spice Lands On The Cover Of "Billboard," Discusses Her Sudden Skyrocket To Fame & MoreThings are getting seriously Spicy this spring.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Stuns On "ELLE" Cover Styled By Law Roach: PhotosIn the magazine's accompanying story, the "Plan B" hitmaker addresses the Tory Lanez shooting for what she says will be the final time in the press.By Hayley Hynes
- TVThe Weeknd Discusses "The Idol" And His "Provocative" Nature In "Interview Magazine" Cover StoryThe Canadian's forthcoming HBO series is set to premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicIce Spice Says She Started "A New Lane"Ice Spice is featured on the latest cover of Paper Magazine.By Cole Blake
- MusicIce Spice Responds To Praise From Nicki MinajIce Spice and Nicki Minaj exchanged praises for each other on social media, this week.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsDamson Idris Gasses Up Lori Harvey's "Essence" Cover After Dinner DateLess than a year after ending things with Michael B. Jordan, the Memphis native seems to have found a new flame.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMargot Robbie's "Wolf Of Wall Street" Role Almost Caused Her To Quit ActingThe "Amsterdam" actress had plenty to spill in her new "Vanity Fair" cover story.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsCiara Reflects On 2014 Split From Future: "It Was The Best Thing I Could Have Done"Shortly after she and Hendrix went their ways, Ci met her match in NFL star Russell Wilson.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearNicki Minaj Serves Looks On The Cover Of "Interview Magazine": PhotosThe 39-year-old spoke with actress Jada Pinkett Smith for her cover story interview.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLizzo Addresses Fatphobia, Spaz Controversy & More In "Vanity Fair""F*ck them!" the "About Damn Time" singer said of those who have hateful things to say about her body.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsLeBron & Savannah James Stun On The Cover Of Vanity Fair, Twitter ReactsLeBron's entire family got to take part in a massive feature for Vanity Fair.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearDoja Cat's Upcoming Album Will Include Mostly Rap MusicDoja's music genre has long been debated, and even earns her backlash after winning awards from time to time.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentRick Ross Claims That He's Never Had An Email Address In His Entire LifeThe MMG artist values in-person interaction over digital communication.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureJulia Fox, Jack Harlow, DJ Khaled & More Ask Future Questions For His GQ Cover Story: WatchThe "Mask Off" rapper listed Whitney Houston as the artist he'd love to do a joint album with.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTwitter Reacts To Will Smith Admitting Marriage To Jada Pinkett Is Non MonogamousPeople are questioning what "Will & Jada love" really means after Will Smith says marriage "can't be a prison." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMargaret Qualley Thanks FKA Twigs For Opening Up About Shia LeBeoufMargaret Qualley, who recently dated Shia LaBeouf, has thanked FKA Twigs for speaking out about the actor.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Stuns On The Cover Of 2020's Billboard's Woman Of The YearCardi B explains the "power of p***y" in her cover story for Billboard's Woman Of The Year issue. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureRihanna Graces Harper's Bazaar With FENTY VisionSpeaking with Bazaar, the pop star turned beauty mogul shared the inspiration behind her brand. By Noah John