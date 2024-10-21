Kendrick Lamar Explains How His "Feminine Energy" Is A "Super Power"

Kendrick Lamar says finding a balance between the two sides is key.

Kendrick Lamar sat down for a rare candid interview with SZA for the newest cover of Harper's Bazaar published on Monday morning. In doing so he discussed several topics, including his "feminine energy," which he says comes out in his music.

"I have to balance both," he began. "At first, all I knew was the masculinity, and I always kept that wall up because of my pops. But the more I delve deeper into my music and the more expressive I get with myself … that is the feminine energy right there. That’s not the bravado that I grew up seeing all the time. This is who I am, the soft-spoken me, and I have to own it."

Kendrick Lamar Performs During "The Pop Out" In Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

He continued: "This is where my superpower lies. Because if my job is to communicate, I need to be able to communicate with everyone. I need to be able to sit in front of SZA and talk to you in a way where you feel comfortable, in a way where it feels authentic from me to you, you to me, and I can’t do that with a wall up. I can’t do that with my full masculinity." He also spoke about the meaning behind the title of his Drake diss track, "Not Like Us," and much more.

Kendrick Lamar Speaks With Harper's Bazaar