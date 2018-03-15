Harpers Bazaar
- MusicIggy Azalea Lands Cover of "Harpers Bazaar Vietnam," Talks New Album & TourIn her cover story for "Harpers Bazaar Vietnam," Iggy Azalea discusses everything she has in store for 2021.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicSaweetie Declares Sampling Her "Specialty," Says She'll Sample For The "Rest Of My Life"Saweetie says that sampling is her specialty and that she plans on sampling for the "rest of my life."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer Explains Why She Prefers To Date Non-CelebsKeke Palmer explains why she's hush-hush about her romantic life and why she's leery of people's intentions when they try to get closer to her.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner Admits Travis Scott Is Still Her Best Friend: "Such A Great Relationship"Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are the best of friends.By Alex Zidel
- GossipNicki Minaj's Homegirl Rah Ali Throws Mad Shade At Cardi B's Best FriendThere are levels to this beef.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureEmily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Armpit Hair For Harper's Bazaar Feminist EssayEmily Ratajkowski gets real about being a woman and embracing her sexuality. By Chantilly Post
- SportsSerena Williams Apologizes For US Open Debacle In New EssayWilliams received criticism for the way she handled the US Open Final.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B & Offset Gush Over Their Daughter Kulture Nearing One-Year BirthdayThe parents shared adorable photos of their baby girl.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJennifer Aniston Poses Topless On Harper's Bazaar Cover & Is Open To LoveJennifer Aniston is not dating but remains open to love. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentRihanna Soul Snatches On Harper's Bazaar New CoverRihanna beautifies Harpers Bazaar's cover for the May issue. By Aida C.
- MusicCardi B Talks Offset Status, Being A Role Model, & Fending Off DM SuitorsCardi B talks Offset, DM-sliders, and more in an extensive cover story. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJennifer Lopez Talks Past Relationships & The One Reason They Never Worked Out"I’ve got two amazing kids and a great boyfriend."By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj Graces The Cover Of The Harper’s Bazaar Music Icon IssueNicki looks effortlessly chic, and like no one is stopping her bag. By hnhh
- Original ContentNicki Minaj Vs. Cardi B: A Complete TimelineNicki Minaj and Cardi B's escalating tension did not begin overnight. By Kiana Knight
- MusicNicki Minaj Responds To Cardi B Fight By Liking Tweets On The MatterNicki has nothing to say...yet. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj Reportedly Won't Press Charges Over Cardi B's Botched Shoe AttackCardi B is 1/2 in stiletto shotput.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Tried To Fight Nicki Minaj At NYFW Event: ReportCardi B reportedly confronted Nicki Minaj at a NYFW party.By Rose Lilah
- EntertainmentNick Cannon Loves The New Mariah Carey PhotoshootCannon speaks about his ex-wife, his kids and his new showBy Brynjar Chapman
- MusicKhloe Kardashian Responds To Being Name Dropped By Nicki Minaj In "FEFE"Khloe Kardashian's low key excited. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj Serves Class In "Harper's Bazaar" PhotoshootNicki Minaj keeps it elegant for Harper's Bazaar. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Says She Still Feels Pregnant, Eats Whatever She WantsThe new mother is opening up about her health and fitness regime since giving birth. By David Saric
- MusicJennifer Lopez Talks Alex Rodriguez Relationship; Says She Believes "In Marriage"J Lo is still the same girl from the block. By Chantilly Post