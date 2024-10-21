Kendrick Lamar Finally Reveals The True Meaning Of "Not Like Us"

Kendrick sat down with SZA for Harper's BAZAAR.

Kendrick Lamar is by far one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now and there is no doubt that he has had a sensational 2024. Overall, this has been the year where he has once and for all taken the crown as the best in the world. He did this thanks to his feud with Drake. Although Drizzy got some solid shots in, Kendrick went for annihilation with songs like "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us." In fact, "Not Like Us" has stood tall as the biggest hip-hop record of the entire year.

There has been a lot of debate about what "Not Like Us" actually means. While some believe it has cultural and racial connotations, others have said it simply means Kendrick is signalling that he has greater morals than Drake and his friends. Well, in a new conversation with SZA for Harper's BAZAAR, Kendrick was asked what the phrase really means. It was here where Kendrick gave a thought-provoking and unique answer.

Kendrick Lamar Gives His Thoughts On "Not Like Us"

"S: Can I ask you a hypermasculine question? You can also tell me to shut the fuck up. What does “Not Like Us” mean to you?

KL: [Laughing] Not like us? Not like us is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent. Now, if you identify with the man that I represent …

S: Break the man down for me.

KL: This man has morals, he has values, he believes in something, he stands on something. He’s not pandering.

He’s a man who can recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share the mistakes and can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man.

If I’m thinking of “Not Like Us,” I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that."

