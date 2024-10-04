Kendrick Lamar Officially Submits "Not Like Us" For Grammys 2025 Consideration

Kendrick just opened his mouth...

Grammys season is upon us, and we already have a list of artists who have submitted their work for consideration at the 2025 awards ceremony. There's Nicki Minaj with her Pink Friday 2 efforts, Beyoncé with COWBOY CARTER, Megan Thee Stallion's MEGAN era, Doja Cat with Scarlet 2 CLAUDE... and Kendrick Lamar off of the strength of his sheer "biggest hater" title. Moreover, he submitted "Not Like Us" – and "Like That" alongside Future and Metro Boomin – for multiple categories, including Record/Song of the Year and Best Rap Song/Performance. In the case of the West Coast banger, it's also up for Best Music Video.

With all that said, someone go hand him a Grammy right now! The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef remains a very relevant discussion in hip-hop, even if the details these days comprise of petty IG unfollows, chart records, and a whole lot of new album speculation. It's clear that we've moved on from the possibility of a Round 2 (or have we?), and that K.Dot will likely focus on other wider endeavors for his next moves and efforts.

Kendrick Lamar Opens His Mouth

After all, he has a Super Bowl halftime show performance to think about, too. Back to these awards, let's clarify these Grammys submissions real quick. These aren't nominations: think of it as a play-in tournament where committees pick between artists' submissions and decide on the final roster of nominees, which they then deliberate over and vote on to pick a winner. We can't help but wonder what OVO goons would prefer: a golden gramophone-less night for Kendrick Lamar whether in the nomination or award sense, or a win for him so they can call Drake a prophet for that one "Family Matters" line?

Either way, we're hesitant to call this Kendrick Lamar's final victory lap, only because that's what many folks said about The Pop Out, the "Not Like Us" music video... You get it. Maybe he even sneaks a Drake jab into his upcoming movie. But whether or not this feud is finally over or still has legs, it's undeniable that the merits of both "Not Like Us" and "Like That" are worthy of the Grammys' praise far beyond its fighting words.