Don Cheadle Reveals Kendrick Lamar Declined Role In His Miles Davis Biopic

According to Don Cheadle, Kendrick Lamar was busy working on "To Pimp A Butterfly."

During his recent appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee, Don Cheadle opened up about his part in Kendrick Lamar's 2017 “DNA” video. He also took the opportunity to reveal that he offered Kendrick a role in his Miles Davis biopic, Miles Ahead. Unfortunately, Kendrick turned it down, but it seems like he had a solid reason.

“To talk about acting, when we shot [the ‘D.N.A.’] video, Kendrick was so with it. […] He stayed in character the whole video. […] He was really committed,” Cheadle explained, “He was someone that I had thought about casting in my movie I did, Miles Ahead, and have him play the role of Junior."

Don Cheadle Recalls Considering Kendrick Lamar To Play Junior In Miles Ahead

“We talked about it for a long time and ultimately he said, ‘I don’t think I’m ready to do that. I’m kind of working on a project right now and I have to see that through and I also don’t wanna come in here halfway,’ and I was like, ‘No, I get it,’" Cheadle continued. "And it was [his 2015 album] To Pimp A Butterfly and I’m like, ‘I think you made the right choice on that one!’”

Now, several years later, Kendrick is preparing to make his acting debut. He's set to appear in a film with South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. They were spotted filming earlier this week in Pomona, California. Variety reports that the film will hit theaters next summer. It will follow "a young Black man interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum who discovers that his white girlfriend's ancestors once owned his," according to a post from Discussing Film.