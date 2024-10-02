Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Now Shares A Wild Record On The Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart

"Not Like Us" continues to etch its name into the history books.

There is probably a decent number of people who are sick of hearing about Kendrick Lamar and "Not Like Us". We can see where those hip-hop fans are coming from to some degree, as the track is everywhere. Plus, him being the headliner at this year's Super Bowl has also set most of the internet off. But it's hard to deny K. Dot's success in 2024 and ignore what he's doing for the genre. The song has been unifying in the eyes of West Coast MCs and the fact it's also a part of a massive battle in rap's history makes it that much more special.

It's also just insanely catchy, making it a streaming darling. Since its release back in early May it's been breaking records every other week, or at least it seems that way. It's already the best-selling single of 2024, and it's well on its way to eclipsing one billion streams. It may even do so by end of the year. As it stands, Kung Fu Kenny has racked up over 810 million plays.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Is The Rap Hit Of The Year

Now, we are learning that the Drake diss track has tied a chart record. According to Genius, "Not Like Us" is knotted up with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' 2019 smash "Old Town Road" for the most consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart. That number is 20 and overall, it's been on that list for 21 weeks. Some were showing love to Lamar for the achievement, while others (Drake stans) were poo-pooing it. Overall, we expect him and the track to break this record and many with just two months to go.