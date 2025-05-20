Kendrick Lamar Breaks Two Massive Billboard Records With "Not Like Us"

BY Alexander Cole 503 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
A full year after the release of "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar continues to dominate the charts and he continues to break records.

Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track "Not Like Us" is considered to be one of the greatest disses of all-time. Overall, this is backed up by the fact that it has been a Billboard charts beast. It spent numerous weeks at number one and it spent almost a full year in the Top 10.

As of this week, "Not Like Us" sits at Number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. Considering the fact that the song dropped back in May of 2024, this is very impressive. However, the song is now in the Billboard history books.

According to NFR Podcast, Kendrick Lamar's scathing diss song is now the longest-charting rap song of all-time. Furthermore, it is the first and only rap song to stay on the charts for over a year.

Given just how big of a record this is, we can imagine the song will stay on the charts for a lot longer. Whether or not it remains in the Top 25, is another story entirely.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Hasn’t Spoken To Snoop Dogg Since Checking Him For Accidental Drake Co-Sign

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Whatever the case may be, "Not Like Us" has become one of those "where were you when this dropped" moments. While the Drake haters despise this track, the average rap fan loves it. From the shocking bars to the West Coast production, Kendrick delivered a knockout blow.

He won a plethora of Grammys thanks to this song and he even got the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Furthermore, he ended 2024 with GNX and now, he is on tour with SZA. Over 15 years into his career, it feels like Lamar is at the height of his superpowers.

This year, we could see a whole lot more from K. Dot. Some fans are hoping for another album. Meanwhile, others want to see if he jumps into the Joey Bada$$ vs. the West Coast beef. If he does, then we can't wait to see how Lamar approaches this beef compared to how he approached Drake.

Read More: Scholars Warn Drake That His “Not Like Us” Lawsuit Against UMG Could Have Major Legal Repercussions

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Music Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Returns To No. 1 Following Music Video Hype 3.6K
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Storms Back To The Top Of The Billboard Hot 100 989
Entertainment: 58th Grammy Awards Music Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Breaks Yet Another Record Thanks To International Streams 2.3K
2016 Panorama NYC - Day 2 Music Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Now Shares A Wild Record On The Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart 5.3K