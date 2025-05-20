Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track "Not Like Us" is considered to be one of the greatest disses of all-time. Overall, this is backed up by the fact that it has been a Billboard charts beast. It spent numerous weeks at number one and it spent almost a full year in the Top 10.

As of this week, "Not Like Us" sits at Number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. Considering the fact that the song dropped back in May of 2024, this is very impressive. However, the song is now in the Billboard history books.

According to NFR Podcast, Kendrick Lamar's scathing diss song is now the longest-charting rap song of all-time. Furthermore, it is the first and only rap song to stay on the charts for over a year.

Given just how big of a record this is, we can imagine the song will stay on the charts for a lot longer. Whether or not it remains in the Top 25, is another story entirely.

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Whatever the case may be, "Not Like Us" has become one of those "where were you when this dropped" moments. While the Drake haters despise this track, the average rap fan loves it. From the shocking bars to the West Coast production, Kendrick delivered a knockout blow.

He won a plethora of Grammys thanks to this song and he even got the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Furthermore, he ended 2024 with GNX and now, he is on tour with SZA. Over 15 years into his career, it feels like Lamar is at the height of his superpowers.