Kendrick Lamar & SZA Achieve Astounding Stand-Alone Record On The Hot 100 With "luther"

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artists Kendrick Lamar and SZA attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)
Kendrick Lamar & SZA have been bringing it to their co-headlining tour all while one of their collabs continues to dominate the charts.

If Kendrick Lamar and SZA weren't in the discussion for the greatest modern music duo, they should be now. That's partly due to the incredible success of one of their most recent collaborations together, "luther."

The first of two joint tracks off of Lamar's sixth studio album GNX has become a global hit thanks to its seamless blends of pop rap and R&B. The Luther Vandross sample really was the perfect choice at the end of the day and it's helping the record reach new heights on the charts.

It's been making weekly headlines thanks to its run on the Hot 100 in particular. It's rarely slipped in terms of sales, radio play, and streams. Overall, nothing has really come all that close to dethroning it.

It seems like it will be that way for a little while longer as Kendrick Lamar and SZA are on the mountaintop for a 12th consecutive week. With this being the case, the former TDE label mates are now officially all alone in the record books.

Per Billboard, "luther" is now the only duet by co-billed lead solo men and women to spend more than 11 weeks atop the list. It was previously locked in a tie with Diddy and Faith Evans' 1997 offering "I’ll Be Missing You."

Kendrick Lamar MetLife Setlist

However, that's not the only draw it was in. It's now also the only R&B/hip-hop track to go beyond the 11-week mark. Kendrick and SZA were knotted up with Roddy Ricch and his radio smash, "The Box."

But "luther" now finds itself in lockstep with Eminem and "Lose Yourself." That's the only other rap track to see a 12-week reign on the Hot 100.

It's simply incredible to witness this unfold as Kendrick and SZA continue to solidify their irreplaceable careers.

Their co-headlining Grand National Tour has been helping their legend status grow, especially after their MetLife Stadium performances. They made waves for bringing out surprise guest Baby Keem. He assisted his cousin with "family ties."

It was also just a massive show in genera as Lamar and the SOS singer put together an eight-act show. Overall, they performed a grand total of 53(!) songs with some of their biggest hits on display. "ELEMENT." "Love Galore," "euphoria," and "Blind," don't even begin to describe the sheer number of classics.

