Baby Keem Pops Out To Perform During Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" MetLife Concert

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 789 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Baby Keem Kendrick Lamar Grand National MetLife Hip Hop News
Apr 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Baby Keem accepts the award for best rap performance for “Family Ties” during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Before Baby Keem was a special guest in New Jersey, Kendrick Lamar had freestyled over Keem's verse on their "family ties" collab.

Kendrick Lamar had a lot of fans going wild for his recent MetLife Stadium shows as part of the "Grand National" tour with Mustard and SZA. Last night (Friday, May 9) hosted the second of the back-to-back New Jersey shows, and none other than Baby Keem surprised fans in attendance.

Early during K.Dot's set, as caught by OnThinIce on Twitter, his cousin emerged from the middle of the stage to kick off their performance of "family ties." They have a couple of collaborations under their belt already, and out of all of them, this one might be the most iconic so far.

In fact, for previous "Grand National" shows, Kendrick Lamar freestyled over Baby Keem's verse. So oddly enough, fans were probably more surprised by actually getting a performance of the studio version instead thanks to Keem's guest slot. It seemed like the crowd – especially the general admission section right in front of them – was going wild.

We will see what other surprises, guests, and milestones follow for this North American and European trek. There are still some big shows to look forward to, such as three Los Angeles stops and, of course, Toronto.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Sparks New Music Rumors As He's Caught Walking Into New York City Studio

Kendrick Lamar MetLife Setlist

As for some other tracks Kendrick Lamar performed at MetLife, this includes a confrontational first part with "wacced out murals," "ELEMENT.," "King Kunta," and more. SZA weaves her way between various Kendrick parts with her own contributions like "Broken Clocks," "Scorsese Baby Daddy," "All The Stars," "Good Days," and more.

The Compton lyricist also runs through "euphoria," "Backseat Freestyle," "Alright," "GOOD CREDIT," "Count Me Out," and even unreleased or remixed material. There is just a lot to take in with this tour, and they have also brought many surprises and special treats to the table.

As for Baby Keem, the world is waiting. He seemed to tease some new music earlier this year, but we've gotten nothing concrete in the aftermath. Given the quality of the Carson native's previous projects, though, we're confident the wait will be worth it.

Hopefully we get another collaboration between these two at some point in the future. If not, though, we know they can rock future generations with ease thanks to "family ties."

Read More: Baby Keem Trolls Kendrick Lamar With Hilarious Viral Meme Referencing Drake Beef

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Kendrick Lamar Drake Tour Record Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Predicts If Kendrick Lamar Will Topple Drake's Highest-Grossing Rap Tour Record 1.6K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Kendrick Lamar Checks Off Another Record For Highest-Grossing Concert By A Black Man 3.2K
Charlamagne Tha God Drake Kendrick Lamar MetLife Hip Hop News Music Charlamagne Tha God Tells Drake To "Shut Up" After Seeing Kendrick Lamar's MetLife Show 11.3K
Kendrick Lamar New Verse family ties Tour Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Debuts Brand New Verse Over Baby Keem's "family ties" During Tour 2.0K