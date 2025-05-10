Kendrick Lamar had a lot of fans going wild for his recent MetLife Stadium shows as part of the "Grand National" tour with Mustard and SZA. Last night (Friday, May 9) hosted the second of the back-to-back New Jersey shows, and none other than Baby Keem surprised fans in attendance.

Early during K.Dot's set, as caught by OnThinIce on Twitter, his cousin emerged from the middle of the stage to kick off their performance of "family ties." They have a couple of collaborations under their belt already, and out of all of them, this one might be the most iconic so far.

In fact, for previous "Grand National" shows, Kendrick Lamar freestyled over Baby Keem's verse. So oddly enough, fans were probably more surprised by actually getting a performance of the studio version instead thanks to Keem's guest slot. It seemed like the crowd – especially the general admission section right in front of them – was going wild.

We will see what other surprises, guests, and milestones follow for this North American and European trek. There are still some big shows to look forward to, such as three Los Angeles stops and, of course, Toronto.

Kendrick Lamar MetLife Setlist

As for some other tracks Kendrick Lamar performed at MetLife, this includes a confrontational first part with "wacced out murals," "ELEMENT.," "King Kunta," and more. SZA weaves her way between various Kendrick parts with her own contributions like "Broken Clocks," "Scorsese Baby Daddy," "All The Stars," "Good Days," and more.

The Compton lyricist also runs through "euphoria," "Backseat Freestyle," "Alright," "GOOD CREDIT," "Count Me Out," and even unreleased or remixed material. There is just a lot to take in with this tour, and they have also brought many surprises and special treats to the table.

As for Baby Keem, the world is waiting. He seemed to tease some new music earlier this year, but we've gotten nothing concrete in the aftermath. Given the quality of the Carson native's previous projects, though, we're confident the wait will be worth it.

Hopefully we get another collaboration between these two at some point in the future. If not, though, we know they can rock future generations with ease thanks to "family ties."