Kendrick Lamar Sparks New Music Rumors As He's Caught Walking Into New York City Studio

BY Alexander Cole 3.7K Views
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar is easily one of the biggest artists in the world and fans are always reaching for clues concerning new music.

Kendrick Lamar had a phenomenal 2024 that was capped off by numerous Grammy Awards and a Super Bowl Halftime show performance. Overall, there is no denying that he is one of the biggest artists in the entire world.

In fact, he is currently on tour with SZA, and as it turns out, they are breaking records together. The Grand National Tour is a resounding success and the haters are losing their minds over it. Having said that, Lamar is not satisfied with just keeping things the same.

Tonight, Kendrick Lamar and SZA will be performing at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey. Consequently, the GNX MC has had some extra time in New York City ahead of the show. To make use of this time, the artist decided to head to the studio.

As you can see in some photos that were captured below, Lamar could be seen walking into the New York City studio. Subsequently, new music rumors began to hit the internet.

Is Kendrick Lamar Dropping an Album This Year?

Ever since the release of GNX about six months ago, fans have been anticipating a follow-up album. It is rare for Kendrick to drop an album that is so short, so the expectation has always been that something else is coming.

Furthermore, the snippet that was released just minutes before the GNX drop still hasn't been turned into a full song. That said, fans believe that something must be coming around the corner.

Unfortunately, Kendrick Lamar has not given any indication that new music or a new album, is indeed, on the horizon. Instead, fans are just guessing to keep themselves occupied.

In the past, Kendrick has always been incredibly secretive about whatever he is working on and fans should not expect that to change anytime soon. Only time will tell whether or not he actually blesses fans with some new music.

Meanwhile, his show with SZA in New Jersey tonight is sure to be one of the biggest of the entire tour. The fans in New York will be showing out for him.

