Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake On New SZA Song "30 For 30"

Are we heating up for round two?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have been a dynamic duo over the past few months. SZA had two standout appearances on Lamar's album, GNX. They announced plans for a Grand National co-headlining tour in 2025. Now, Lamar has returned the favor and dropped a guest verse on SZA's LANA (SOS Deluxe). It's the lone feature on album, and sure enough, it has some subliminal disses packed into it. Lamar appears to go at someone SZA is friendly with, and all signs point to the target being Drake (again).

Kendrick Lamar's verse appears on the song "30 for 30." The rapper makes fun of someone SZA is close with, asserting they are more feminine than she is. "You f*ckin' with n**gas that's thinkin' they cuter than you," Lamar spits. "Say you on your cycle but he on his period too." Drake was romantically involved with SZA at one point. The two also worked together on two huge singles in 2023, "Slime You Out" and "Rich Baby Daddy." Drake went as far as to claim that SZA had Kendrick Lamar "wiped down" on his scathing Lamar diss "Push Ups." Obviously, SZA has decided to back her former TDE brother in the battle.

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Repurposed A Drake Song Title

There are other Kendrick Lamar bars littered throughout "30 for 30" that could be aimed at Drake. He claims his unnamed target is tender by rapping: "the tenderness of 'em, mistaking 'em for some waygu." Then there's the bar: "the tables been turnin' so much, I was thinkin' its foosball." Another stray that is very easy to apply to Drake, given that many have claimed Lamar has usurped him in popularity. Then there's the title of the song. "30 for 30" is, famously, the name of a Drake song from 2015. Granted, he added the word "freestyle" to his song, but this does not seem like a coincidence.