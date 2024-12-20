Drake's Legal Team Mocks Spotify For Denying "Inflated" Streaming Allegations

The 6 God isn't letting up.

Drake believes he has a strong case against UMG and Spotify. The rapper has stated, categorically, that the label and streaming platform conspired to boost the streams of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." He has filed a motion to examine UMG and Spotify data to set the record straight. Spotify denied the 6 God and issued a statement dismissing his allegations. It didn't take long for the rapper to issue a response of his own. Drake's legal team made it clear that they are not going away until they get the information they want.

Let's recap the Spotify denial. The streaming platform claimed that it has no "economic incentive" to boost the streams of "Not Like Us" over a Drake song. Furthermore, the company stated that they did not find any information to support the rapper's claims regarding bots. Drake's initial motion contained an allegation regarding an individual who used bots to boost "Not Like Us" streams by 30 million." The platform also denied the allegation that UMG charged them 30% lower in terms of licensing rates to promote Kendrick Lamar's diss.

Drake Was Not Surprised By Spotify's Denial

Drake's legal team was nonplussed. They issued a statement within hours, and they claimed to have anticipated Spotify's line of defense. "It is not surprising that Spotify is trying to distance themselves," they wrote. "From UMG’s allegedly manipulative practices to artificially inflate streaming numbers on behalf of one of its other artists." Drake's representatives also restated their ultimate goal, which is to gain access to streaming data. As far as the rapper is concerned, UMG and Spotify should be willing to share as long as they are not guilty. "If Spotify and UMG have nothing to hide," the statement concluded. "Then they should be perfectly fine complying with this basic discovery request."