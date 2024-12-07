Dame Dash Has A Surprising Take On Drake's Legal Action Against UMG & Spotify

BYGabriel Bras Nevares80 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors
Apr 20, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) and Recording artist Drake (right) against the Philadelphia 76ers during game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Dame's previously supported Drizzy, but does that admiration go this far?

Dame Dash has previously been quite supportive of Drake, even inviting him to purchase his stake in Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt. But that doesn't mean that he's automatically going to cosign everything the 6ix God does, as he recently had some interesting thoughts on his legal petition against Universal Music Group and Spotify. Moreover, the former Roc-A-Fella executive's latest episode of his America Nu Network show saw him theorize that the Toronto superstar knew of all these alleged practices to boost streams and engage in payola well before this legal move. Basically, Dame is calling him a hypocrite and an opportunist.

"If he's – to me, outside, objectively – if he's thinking they did it or he knows they did it, it must have meant potentially they may have done it on his behalf before," Dame Dash said of Drake's situation and his allegations against his label and the streaming service. "Or he must have seen it done to know that could even exist. It's probably alright when it's rocking for you, but when they used it against you, it could be a trigger.

Read More: Rory & Mal Accuse Charlamagne Tha God Of Being On Atlantic Records’ Payroll After Drake Rant

Dame Dash Comments On Drake's Petition

"When you're doing alright, they rocking with you, and they play tricks on people and do all types of stuff," Dame Dash continued concerning Drake. "But when you're not doing alright, they use the same things that helped you to hurt you. And that's the problem with being dependent on them 'cause you're subject to their temperament. So I could see where he was triggered to do that, but the timing of it all, I could see where there could be some recourse for him, a little backlash. 'Cause it could look like he's being a sore loser even though he knows they're using it to leverage him to maybe cheat him out of some bread."

With all this mind, Dame Dash basically posited that Drake and UMG had a falling out that is the real reason for this legal petition, not the alleged stream-boosting strategies. He knows a thing or two about legal trouble, so it will be interesting to see if future information changes this perspective. In any case, the OVO mogul has all eyes on him right now.

Read More: 50 Cent Shocks The World With Rare Yet Back-Handed Praise For Dame Dash

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...