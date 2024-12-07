Dame Dash Has A Surprising Take On Drake's Legal Action Against UMG & Spotify

Dame's previously supported Drizzy, but does that admiration go this far?

Dame Dash has previously been quite supportive of Drake, even inviting him to purchase his stake in Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt. But that doesn't mean that he's automatically going to cosign everything the 6ix God does, as he recently had some interesting thoughts on his legal petition against Universal Music Group and Spotify. Moreover, the former Roc-A-Fella executive's latest episode of his America Nu Network show saw him theorize that the Toronto superstar knew of all these alleged practices to boost streams and engage in payola well before this legal move. Basically, Dame is calling him a hypocrite and an opportunist.

"If he's – to me, outside, objectively – if he's thinking they did it or he knows they did it, it must have meant potentially they may have done it on his behalf before," Dame Dash said of Drake's situation and his allegations against his label and the streaming service. "Or he must have seen it done to know that could even exist. It's probably alright when it's rocking for you, but when they used it against you, it could be a trigger.

"When you're doing alright, they rocking with you, and they play tricks on people and do all types of stuff," Dame Dash continued concerning Drake. "But when you're not doing alright, they use the same things that helped you to hurt you. And that's the problem with being dependent on them 'cause you're subject to their temperament. So I could see where he was triggered to do that, but the timing of it all, I could see where there could be some recourse for him, a little backlash. 'Cause it could look like he's being a sore loser even though he knows they're using it to leverage him to maybe cheat him out of some bread."