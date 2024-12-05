Dame Dash Elaborates On Drake's Alleged Roc-A-Fella Bid

Dame Dash is once again claiming that Drake offered him $6 million for his Roc-A-Fella shares but "disappeared" at the last second. Speaking about the sale with Cam Capone News for an interview published on Thursday, Dame brought up how people backed out of their initial bids and chalked it up to "monkey business."
"Yeah, he [Drake] DM'd me," Dame confirmed once again. "Then he just went missing. I don't know what the purpose of that was. I'm curious myself. A lot of people reach out and then they disappear and I just always think there was some monkey business happening behind the scenes. But again, I don't feel like dealing with all of that. It's too weird for me."
Drake Performs With JAY-Z At Yankee Stadium
It's far from the first time Dame has mentioned Drake putting in an offer for his stake in Roc-A-Fella. Speaking about the sale on his America Nu Network YouTube page, last month, Dame said: "People did not show up. Drake did put a bid in for $6 million but then he disappeared. It’s in my DM… I don’t know what happened. But other than that, no serious people. No one wanted that sh—t. Period.”
Dame Dash Discusses The Sale Of "Reasonable Doubt"
The state of New York ended up taking Dame's shares in Roc-A-Fella for $1 million in an effort to recoup $8 million in back taxes that the music industry mogul owes. During the latest interview, Dame said he was at least happy that the money would help to cover his child support and thus help his children. "I looked at it like at least I could get some money out of it," he said. "At least my kids will get some money out of it." Check out Dame Dash's latest comments on the sale of Reasonable Doubt below.
