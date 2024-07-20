Lupe Fiasco Urges Drake To Buy Dame Dash's Share Of JAY-Z's "Reasonable Doubt"

Power To The People - A Benefit Concert For Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 18: Lupe Fiasco performs as part of the benefit concert, 'Power To The People' at Coliseo Jose M. Agrelot on March 18, 2018 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)
Lupe Fiasco has a suggestion for Drake.

Lupe Fiasco wants Drake to step up and buy Dame Dash's one-third share of JAY-Z's iconic album, Reasonable Doubt. The veteran music executive announced that the share is for sale and asked for inquiries on Instagram on Saturday. In the comments section of the post, Fiasco popped up to suggest that the Toronto rapper step up to protect the legendary project.

"@champagnepapi will keep it safe for generations to come," Lupe wrote. "This is grail and influenced an innumerable amount of rappers to see it peddle such a lack of grace genuinely hurts my feelings a little bit. But also on savages sh*t f*ck it…either donate it to a museums for safekeeping or seriously let Drake make an offer so he can put in where it needs to be. Or just keep the s**t OG you should be infinitely proud of this. Without it there is no me as I am and I'm sure other MC's will agree."

Drake & JAY-Z Perform Together In NYC

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: (Exclusive Coverage) Jay-Z and Drake perform at Yankee. Stadium on September 13, 2010 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Dame Dash was previously reportedly ordered to sell his one-third share of Roc-a-Fella Records to cover a judgment regarding a lawsuit he lost to film producer Josh Webber. In his latest Instagram post, Dame shared the cover work for the 1996 album and added in the caption: "This s**t is for sale 1/3 … only real inquiries only." Check out the post on Instagram below.

Dame Dash Is Selling "Reasonable Doubt" Share

Before Fiasco suggested Drake take one-third of Reasonable Doubt, Dame reached out to Kendrick Lamar with an offer of his own. In the past, Cam'ron and Mase have also considered taking Dame up on the purchase. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lupe Fiasco, Drake, and Dame Dash on HotNewHipHop.

