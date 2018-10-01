for sale
- Pop Culture50 Cent Recalls Mike Tyson Selling Him His Mansion With Hilarious StoryFif learned the (almost) hard way that just because he doesn't like some home décor doesn't mean it's worthless.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAaron Carter's Home Listed For Sale Months After His Tragic DeathThe 4,131-square foot Lancaster, CA home is currently on the market for less than $850K.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureOld Drake Lyrics Allegedly Found In Memphis DumpsterThe pages have reportedly been recovered and are being put up for sale.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg's Classic Snoop DeVille Car Is Up For SaleThe car from 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. Remix” video is up for grabs.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeChris Brown's Custom 2012 Lamborghini Aventador Listed For $300KThe luxury vehicle has a 6.5-litre engine, an upgraded suspension, and only about 16,000 miles.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsAlex Rodriguez & J-Lo Are Looking Into Buying The MetsAlex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are trying to raise funds to purchase the legendary New York Mets.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CulturePharrell's $17 Million Beverly Hills Estate Listed For Sale: ReportPharrell Williams' magical mansion can be yours!By Noah C
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Lowers Price Of New Jersey Mansion She Shared With Kevin HunterWendy Williams wants her past in the past. By Chantilly Post
- SportsCarson Wentz Has An Insane Eagles-Themed Challenger & It's For SaleThis car is completely personalized for Wentz.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTory Lanez & His Son Announce "Chixtape 5" Merchandise"GO NOW."By Chantilly Post
- LifeThis Replica Lamborghini Is Being Sold For Only $40,000A man in Tennessee is selling his custom, replica Lamborghini for $40K.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsAntonio Brown's Massive Oakland Home Is Now For Sale: PhotosThis is the infamous home from his "I'M FREE!" video.By Alexander Cole
- LifeKanye West Selling SoHo Crib For $4.7 Million: ReportKanye is reportedly selling his swanky NYC crib for $4.7 million.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentTom Brady & Gisele Bundchen List $40 Million Boston Mansion For SaleCould Tom be trying to hint at early retirement?By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKodak Black's Limited Edition Teddy Bear Sells Out In Record TimeEver dreamt of a teddy bear adorned with the Sniper Gang insignia?By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTony Soprano's Home Is Now For Sale: ReportTony Soprano's house is up for grabs. By Aida C.
- MusicUsher Sells Yet Another Home, Atlanta Crib Dropped For $775KUsher has one less property to deal with. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKylie Jenner Debuts "Astroworld" Lip Kit To Be Sold At Tour Merch TableKylie Jenner's linking with Astroworld for a limited edition drop. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSwizz Beatz Auctions Off Colourful Painting For Children's RightsSupport Swizz Beatz & charity all at the same time!By Chantilly Post
- MusicAretha Franklin's Former Detroit Home Listed For $800KAretha Franklin's home is selling for a fraction of the price she bought it for. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West's Former Bel-Air Mansion Reportedly Sold At Million Dollar LossThe Bel-Air mansion is off to a new owner. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyMan Puts Girlfriend Up For Sale On ebay & Receives Over $119K Worth Of BidsDale Leeks is savage for this one. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDJ Khaled Reportedly Buying A $26M MansionDJ Khaled is moving on up. By Chantilly Post