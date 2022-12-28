Regardless of your thoughts on him, Drake is continuing his run as one of the most dominant acts that mainstream music has ever seen.

Although he’s been in the game for over a decade, he continues to be all over the charts and pull in quite impressive sales and streaming numbers with every new release.

Rapper Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

However, he didn’t get to this point without a little bit of dedication and hard work.

According to reports from TMZ, pages of the Toronto superstar’s old handwritten lyrics were recently discovered in a dumpster. At the time of these lyrics, the Take Care artist was allegedly working on music in his uncle’s Memphis factory. Once it closed down, the pages somehow ended up in the garbage.

It’s certainly hard to tell exactly what year the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper penned the lyrics. However, one of the pages does contain lyrics for a song seemingly titled “Come Spring.” On Drizzy’s very first mixtape, 2006’s Room For Improvement, there’s a song called “Come Winter” within the tracklist.

“We’re in the age of conflict and knowledge / But we’re trapped in this cage of barbed wire and wreckage with the freedom to go to college / The freedom to indulge and dissolve ourselves in the process / The law says / You have witnessed / an audience in the race of silence,” young Drake wrote on one of the pages.

A rep for the MIT auction house says rapper Drake was working in his uncle's Memphis furniture factory as a youth and the lyrics were found in the dumpster when the factory eventually closed down. Now, they'll be posted for sale. #yeg #yeg893fm #musicgossip pic.twitter.com/gDQKguUy97 — 89.3 The Raven (@893TheRaven) December 28, 2022

Thanks to Moments In Time, a famous authentic autograph and memorabilia dealer, the notebook is going up for sale. The price point is reportedly $20,000.

2022 has proven to be yet another majorly successful year for the 36-year-old. In November, he claimed another Billboard record, becoming the only artist ever to occupy at least eight of the top 10 songs in the the Hot 100 chart simultaneously, on two different occasions. This feat is thanks to his most recent album, the 21 Savage collab, Her Loss. Furthermore, the album marks the biggest opening week for a hip-hop/R&B album in 2022, selling 411,000 copies.

Would you consider buying this piece of music history if you have a cool $20,000 kicking around?

