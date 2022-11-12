Her Loss – a collaborative album from Drake and 21 Savage – was one of the most highly anticipated projects this year. Initial reports revealed that the 16-track album’s first-week sales projections were somewhere in the mid-300K range. However, the rapping duo has gone on to blow those numbers out of the water. Unsurprisingly, they’re even looking at a No. 1 debut on the Billboard chart.

While HITS Daily Double initially thought that the new arrival would open at 335K – 350K, those numbers rose to 400K album-equivalent units in the record’s first week on November 8th.

.@Drake and @21savage's 'Her Loss' now aiming for #1 debut on the US albums chart with increased 400K units first week (via @HITSDD). — chart data (@chartdata) November 8, 2022

Now that the project has been out for a while and has been all over social media, it’s hard to deny that Champagne Papi and the 21 Savage have far surpassed those expectations. According to reports, Her Loss sold 411K units over the past few days.

397K of those came from streaming numbers, while 12.5K are from pure album sales. Additionally, pure track sales sit just shy of 1.5K.

While they’re likely looking forward to seeing their name atop the prestigious chart soon, Drake and 21 Savage didn’t manage to beat out Taylor Swift’s Midnights in the race for highest traditional album sales.

HITS Daily Double notes that the pop album sold another 90K US copies from November 4th – 10th. This means the Pennsylvania native will spend a third consecutive week on top of the album sales chart.

As for streaming, Midnights managed to generate 303K units this past week, earning it a No. 2 position on the overall chart.

Other artists who did big numbers on the latest sales update include Beyoncé (335K), Kendrick Lamar (286K), Bad Bunny (272K), Future (227K), and Lil Baby (212K).

JOJI (@sushitrash)'s 'SMITHEREENS' aiming for top 5 debut on the US albums chart with 50-60K units first week (via @HITSDD). — chart data (@chartdata) November 5, 2022

Joji’s highly anticipated SMITHEREENS project was also in rotation for several listeners, amassing 58K album equivalent units since its debut.

Are you surprised by Drake and 21 Savage’s first-week sales numbers? Sound off in the comments, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

[Via]