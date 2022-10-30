Last weekend brought in plenty of exciting new hip-hop releases from names like NBA YoungBoy, Jeezy, and DJ Drama, but where most of the hype in the music industry was placed was on Taylor Swift’s surprise album, Midnights, complete with 13 songs and a feature from Lana Del Rey.

The country-turned-pop crooner has been in the industry for a long time, so her projects doing big numbers comes as no surprise, but not only did the “Last December” hitmaker manage to debut at No. 1 this week – she also managed to earn the biggest week for an album in seven years, according to Billboard.

Taylor Swift attends ‘In Conversation With… Taylor Swift’ during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It’s been reported that Swift’s album moved 1.578 million equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending in October 27. The last project to achieve a similar feat was Adele’s 25, which sold 3.482 million units in December of 2015.

Midnights marks the Pennsylvania native’s tenth studio album release, and just three hours after the initial record’s arrival, she dropped off the 3am Edition, complete with seven bonus tracks for her beloved listeners.

While people enjoy listening to the recording artist on her own merit alone, at least some of the release’s intrigue came from a song called “Vigilante Shit,” on which she seemingly shades Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s rollercoaster of a divorce.

Plenty of new records came along with her bold musical release. For instance, Swift is now tied with Barbara Steisand for the most No. 1 albums among women, and she’s the sixth act with more than 10 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 since it began charting weekly in 1956 (others are The Beatles, JAY-Z, Drake, and Bruce Springsteen).

It’s worth noting that, even after being released 10 months into the year, Midnights has already become the top-selling album overall, and marks the largest sales week for an album since the singer’s own reputation made its debut back in 2017.

.@taylorswift13's 'Midnights' earns the biggest first week US unit sales debut for any album since @Adele's '25' in 2015. — chart data (@chartdata) October 30, 2022

While hip-hop may have missed out on No. 1 this weekend, NBA YoungBoy still managed to land in the top 10 with his Ma’ I Got A Family record, and as did Jeezy and DJ Drama’s Snofall Gangsta Grillz tape – check out the latter here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

[Via]