Even outside of the hip-hop world it was a big weekend for new music, with one of the most talked-about arrivals coming from multi-genre singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who delivered Midnights on Friday (October 21), complete with a single feature from Lana Del Rey.

As fans quickly began to stream the 13-track record, several titles have emerged as fan favourites, including “Anti-Hero,” “Maroon,” and “Vigilante Shit,” which some have speculated could be about Kim Kardashian’s tumultuous separation from her husband, Kanye West.

Of course, the Yeezus rapper and Swift famously feuded several times over the years, from the time he interrupted her speech during an award show to his line on “Famous” suggesting that he believed he still had a chance to sleep with the 32-year-old.

On her new song, the Speak Now hitmaker sings, “Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride / Picture me, thick as thieves with your ex-wife / And she looks so pretty / Driving in your Benz.”

There are several theories leading to the speculation that Swift took some inspiration from Kimye’s split – namely the fact that the SKIMS founder does, in fact, drive a Benz.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“If this isn’t about Taylor Swift being friends with Kim Kardashian post Kanye divorce,” one user theorized, along with dozens of others.

While it’s entirely possible the former couple could have motivated the country-turned-pop star to pen a song about them, others have suggested that she could be shading another person who she had very public beef with – Scooter Braun.

“Someone told his white collar crimes to the FBI,” Swift sings elsewhere on “Vigilante Shit,” seemingly referring to the $200M lawsuit the music manager was hit with last summer over a failed private equity fund.

Check out more Twitter reactions to the song below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.



taylor on vigilante shit:

i gave your wife proof that you cheated, now you’re divorced and couldn’t even keep the house and car, we’re besties now and i’m fine as hell, you’re on coke, AND ANOTHER THING- pic.twitter.com/kT6BPpAT0z — vigilante brit ✨🌙 (@brittscapes) October 21, 2022

kim kardashian listening to vigilante shit pic.twitter.com/hfzBXVINFB — bayley (@spaceybayley) October 21, 2022

happy birthday kim kardashian i hope you love vigilante shit — agirlnamedally ☁️🪴 taylor’s vzn (@ally_sheehan) October 21, 2022

Me listening to Vigilante Shit and immediately googling if Kim Kardashian drives a Benz (she does). pic.twitter.com/4025jkO8BN — Topanga's Wario (@spiteysense) October 21, 2022

is vigilante shit about taylor and kim teaming up to get revenge against kanye because oh my god — lauren badillo milici 🇵🇷 (@motelsiren) October 21, 2022

THIS VIGILANTE SHIT is soooooo much scooter braun ex wife or Kim Kardashian and Kanye west giving me vibe emz! — BiankaBusaOHSlayer (@Volleyserves) October 21, 2022

Kim Kardashian listening to Vigilante Shit pic.twitter.com/QF9flLVTaa — c (@crispchin) October 21, 2022

