Taylor Swift Shaded Kimye Divorce On “Midnights” Album, Fans Speculate
“Vigilante Shit” from the 32-year-old’s latest release has been raising some eyebrows online.
Even outside of the hip-hop world it was a big weekend for new music, with one of the most talked-about arrivals coming from multi-genre singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who delivered Midnights on Friday (October 21), complete with a single feature from Lana Del Rey.
As fans quickly began to stream the 13-track record, several titles have emerged as fan favourites, including “Anti-Hero,” “Maroon,” and “Vigilante Shit,” which some have speculated could be about Kim Kardashian’s tumultuous separation from her husband, Kanye West.
Of course, the Yeezus rapper and Swift famously feuded several times over the years, from the time he interrupted her speech during an award show to his line on “Famous” suggesting that he believed he still had a chance to sleep with the 32-year-old.
On her new song, the Speak Now hitmaker sings, “Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride / Picture me, thick as thieves with your ex-wife / And she looks so pretty / Driving in your Benz.”
There are several theories leading to the speculation that Swift took some inspiration from Kimye’s split – namely the fact that the SKIMS founder does, in fact, drive a Benz.
“If this isn’t about Taylor Swift being friends with Kim Kardashian post Kanye divorce,” one user theorized, along with dozens of others.
While it’s entirely possible the former couple could have motivated the country-turned-pop star to pen a song about them, others have suggested that she could be shading another person who she had very public beef with – Scooter Braun.
“Someone told his white collar crimes to the FBI,” Swift sings elsewhere on “Vigilante Shit,” seemingly referring to the $200M lawsuit the music manager was hit with last summer over a failed private equity fund.
Check out more Twitter reactions to the song below
