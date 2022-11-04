While the biggest release of the weekend came from Drake and 21 Savage with their Her Loss joint album, Japanese star Joji delivered another highly anticipated record, following his last full-length project from 2020, Nectar.

SMITHEREENS landed at midnight on Friday (November 9), and consists of nine tracks spread across two discs. Previously released singles from the album include “Glimpse of Us” and “YUKON (INTERLUDE).”

Side A finds Joji heading in “a mature sonic direction,” with his voice smoothly floating through his contemplative ballads, sung over lush production. Side B – which was largely produced by the 30-year-old himself – focuses more on “lo-fi and off-kilter sounds that hark back to his experimental beginnings as an artist,” a press release notes.

After selling over 120,000 tickets on his last tour, the “Sanctuary” singer has announced two headlining arena dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum next spring (May 6th and 13th, respectively). On top of that, you’ll be able to find him headlining London’s Gunnersbury Park on August 17th.

The only other music we’ve received from Joji in 2022 was his appearance on August 08’s Towards The Moon EP, which also received a feature from Jhené Aiko.

Stream SMITHEREENS on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music release updates.

SMITHEREENS Tracklist: