Rather than sticking to our weekly tradition of updating our Fire Emoji and R&B Season playlists, this Saturday, we have something extra special in store – our annual hip-hop holiday roundup.

Instead of showcasing new releases like we typically do, this collection is all about setting the Christmas mood. As you may have guessed, the titles on the tracklist are all festively themed and come from artists both old and new to the industry.

First on our playlist for 2022 is Rae Sremmurd’s “Nothing For Christmas.” Immediately afterward, Yo Gotti lets us know what’s on his “Wish List.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be the holidays without Gucci Mane. We have two tracks from him for you – “St. Brick Intro” and later, “All I Want for Christmas.” Next, the LVRN label holds it down with “Ghetto Christmas” from 6LACK and Summer Walker. Additionally, we hear dvsn’s “Let It Snow.”

Xavier Omär and Alex Isley are sipping “Peppermint Tea” on their collaborative track. Next, DRAM wants to help you celebrate “Litmas” this year.

Following those selections come some huge names, like Kanye West and Teyana Taylor. They worked with CyHi on “Christmas In Harlem,” which can only be followed by someone like Tyler, the Creator. For his part, the Igor artist worked with Ryan Beatty and Santigold on “Lights On.” The track appears alongside several others on his Grinch-inspired album.

Holding things down for the R&B lovers on this update is Chris Brown, who shared “No Time Like Christmas” a few weeks before the holiday season got into full swing.

Smino, Masego, Nicki Minaj, Bryson Tiller, Kiana Ledé, Jim Jones, DMX, and TLC are just a few others you’ll find throughout our latest playlist.

Check it all out exclusively on Spotify below. Afterward, let us know what your favourite hip-hop holiday hits are in the comments.