Christmas is rapidly approaching. However, before they settle in for the holidays, some of your favourite artists continue to share new music. Surprisingly, December has seen some strong contenders for AOTY, namely from entertainers like Metro Boomin and SZA. This past Friday (December 16), even more heat arrived, aptly adding to the already impressive roster you’ll find on our Fire Emoji playlist.

Of this weekend’s many albums, arguably the most highly anticipated comes from Ab-Soul. The TDE artist dropped off HERBERT yesterday. It came along with an admission that he survived a suicide attempt during the project’s recording process.

Titles we’ve picked from the record include “GO OFF” with Russ and Big Sean, as well as “FOMF.” Additionally, “GOODMAN” with Punch, “NO REPORT CARD,” and “GOTTA RAP” are receiving plenty of love.

Another big release in the hip-hop world was Young Dolph’s posthumous album, Paper Route Frank. The entire thing is obviously worth a listen, though the title you’ll find on our Fire Emoji roundup is “Thats How” with Key Glock.

After that, we wear from Lil Durk and Future’s “Mad Max.” The superstar dup collaborated on the track for the former’s Only The Family – Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros 2 compilation project.

Other guest appearances on the 23-song-long tracklist come from Kodak Black, King Von, Icewear Vezzo, and Trippie Redd, just to name a few.

On The Alchemist Sandwich the renowned producer connected with several noteworthy artists. Of the 10-track project’s two new titles, we’ve selected “Clip In A Tray” as the more Fire Emoji-worthy.

NBA YoungBoy is continuing his tradition of being one of the most consistently releasing rappers in the game. This weekend, he connected with D-ROK on “Military” for Rich Gang.

Our final new title is a collaborative effort from Chief Keef and Wiz Khalifa – “Rider.”

Stream our latest Fire Emoji update exclusively on Spotify below. Afterward, let us know what new additions are your favourite in the comments.