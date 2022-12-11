Metro Boomin held things down for us on our Fire Emoji update last weekend with his HEROES & VILLAINS album. This Saturday (December 10), Memphis’ Moneybagg Yo is taking the lead with his new “Quickie” single.

On the new track, the 31-year-old samples Lamont Dozier’s “Prelude.” Throughout the song he cleverly raps, “Came from different planets, then, one day, we intertwined / We relate on different levels, we got compatible signs.”

Following that we have a collaboration from A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s new album. “Water (Drowning Pt. 2)” with Kodak Black caught our attention – not to mention all the praise it’s been getting from fans.

Next, we have Bslime’s “Whippin It” featuring Young Thug. Currently, the YSL founder is eagerly awaiting his January 2023 RICO trial along with the rest of the world.

Lil Durk came through with a solo single earlier this week. On “Hanging With Wolves” the Chicago native shows out in his usual style. Afterward, we hear from Icewear Vezzo and Future on their link up from the former’s Paint the City (Gangsta Grillz) tape in tandem with DJ Drama.

Another standout from A Boogie’s Me vs. Myself project is “Bounce Back.” Additionally, we’ve been loving Kay Flock and BIG30’s joint release, “Outta Luck.”

Holding things down for the female rap stars this weekend is Connie Diiamond. After sharing a series of successful singles over the past few weeks, she’s made her mark with “Winter Bae.”

Sha EK’s “41 Ways” and Rolling Loud’s first single from their compilation album appear after that. For the festival’s part, they recruited Rae Sremmurd and Duke Deuce to create “Finger Food.”

Next, we have “Paraphernalia 2.0” from BigKayBeezy and G Herbo and “Fam Without Blood” by Skiifall.

Our final pick for our weekly playlist comes from SZA’s SOS album, “Smoking on my Ex Pack.”

Stream our Fire Emoji update exclusively on Spotify below. Afterward, let us know what your favourite new arrivals from this weekend are in the comment section.