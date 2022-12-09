Since sharing his 7220 album in the early half of 2022, Lil Durk has been making steady appearances. We’ve heard him on singles both alone and with other popular artists. Previously, he connected with Doodie Lo on “Did Shit To Me.” Later we saw him connect with Kanye West and Cardi B on “Hot Shit.”

Most recently, the Chicago native is back to operating solo on a Chopsquad DJ-produced beat. His latest single, “Hanging With Wolves” sees him reflecting on the trials and tribulations of being a part of street life.

“They in my business, they tryna treat me like a menace, they tryna turn me down / You know I’m different, I’m walking around with my skinnies, I’m Saint Laurent down,” Durk flexes in his first few bars.

The “Laugh Now, Cry Later” hitmaker goes on to rap, “Saying ‘he stable,’ that n*gga had got off the table, so we had to calm down / Come to the ‘Raq with a rack, you think I’m dramatic, you n*ggas get shot down.”

As Yahoo notes, Durkio is currently working on a follow-up to Only The Family’s Loyal Bros compilation album. Details about that remain sparse at this time. Still, here’s hoping this latest single is just the first in a string of new releases from the collective.

Finally, stream “Hanging With Wolves” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what New Music Friday arrivals are your favourite down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I done did street shit to a street n*gga and every time I ain’t get caught

Had a best friend with a best friend, she a lesbian on dope

I got my gas in, I went to the Westin, I ain’t go to the Trump

Keep it a buck, I was just listening to Gucci and Jeezy, I ain’t listen to Pump

