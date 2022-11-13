It’s been an undoubtedly big year for female rappers coming up out of the Bronx. Just a few months ago, “Bikini Bottom” hitmaker Ice Spice took the internet by storm with her viral “Munch (Feelin’ U)” track. Presently, Connie Diiamond is keeping the momentum going with her latest release.

The Def Jam signee made her HotNewHipHop debut last month with “Started.” Nearly a month later, she’s back, this time connecting with Dame D.O.L.L.A. to start a “Raid.”

The New Yorkers’ latest release made its debut on Friday (November 11). It landed alongside an accompanying music video that finds her assertively rapping her lyrics throughout a series of outfit changes.

Besides working in the studio, Diiamond has been celebrating the arrival of “Raid” all weekend. “THANK YOU GUYS FOR ROCKING WITH ME,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post shared on Saturday (November 12). “GOD PLEASE CONTINUE TO BLESS ME. I HAVE A PURPOSE AND WANT Y’ALL TO SEE WHERE I’M AT AND WHERE I’M TRYNA TAKE THIS!!”

It was August of 2021 when the rap diva first rose to fame. This was largely thanks to her freestyle and visual to DaBaby’s catchy track “Ball If I Want To.”

Since then, she’s gone on to make a name for herself in the industry, even being named “the breakout artist to watch” by Scottie Beam. Additionally, she grew her fan base significantly during the time she spent touring with Azealia Banks.

Stream Connie Diiamond and Dame D.O.L.L.A’s “Raid” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know who you think had the best bars in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

If the call about some paper then I pick up on the first ring

Talk about a bag n*ggas know I’m on the first team

Bitch I bust a check… Bentley on my neck

I can’t f*ck around with no n*ggas not commanding no respect