Making her HotNewHipHop debut this weekend is Connie Diiamond, who dropped off her amped-up drill single, “Started” on Friday (October 14), flexing her lyrical wit for anyone who may have forgotten just how vicious she can be on the mic.

“I told ’em n*ggas we just getting started / Imma put on for my city regardless,” the Bronx-born diva raps as the song begins. “Jealous of whom? Begging your pardon / These bitches hatin’, they know I’m the hardest.”

Diiamond has shared a string of other releases with her fans throughout 2022, including “Computer Murderers Freestyle,” “Toot That (Nene Bomba),” an EP called Flow Of Forum, and “I Look Good.”

The latest arrival follows the exciting news that Connie has joined the family over at Def Jam Recordings. “Connie Diiamond’s music and sound is a one-of-one! That signature aggressive and no holds barred New York sound makes her a standout on anything she touches,” the label wrote on Instagram while celebrating their new artist.

Stream the Bronx baddie’s “Started” single on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I told ’em n*ggas we just getting started

Imma put on for my city regardless

Jealous of whom? Begging your pardon

These bitches hatin’, they know I’m the hardest