Drill Rap
- MusicWho Is Lil Mabu? The Controversial Drill Rapper Who Is Allegedly Dating Chrisean RockThe up and coming drill rapper, who apparently struck up a romance with Chrisean Rock, has caught flack for “borrowing” inspiration from low-income Black communities. By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureG Herbo Says He's Not Only A Drill Rapper: "New York Is What I Fell In Love With"G Herbo claims to be a "student of hip hop."By Caroline Fisher
- SongsCoi Leray Joins Harlem Teen Drill Star DD Osama On "Upnow" SingleThe 16-year-old rhymer has been described as the "Drill Justin Bieber." Have you heard his latest release yet?By Hayley Hynes
- SongsDrill Rapper Connie Diiamond Delivers Confident New Track, "Started"The Bronx-born recording artist began rhyming at just 14 years old.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesCentral Cee Delivers Four Tracks On "No More Leaks" EPThe surprise project landed on Friday to help the UK-born artist hold his hungry fans over.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCentral Cee To Embark On "Still Loading" World Tour This FallThe 24-year-old will kick things off in Chicago at the Bottom Lounge on October 12th.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsChris Brown & Fivio Foreign Are Ready To "C.A.B. (Catch A Body)" On Their "Breezy" CollabFivio Foreign is just one of the rappers that Brown tapped to collaborate on his tenth studio album.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFoolio Argues That Drill Isn't About A Sound, But It's "Gangster Sh*t Happening In The Streets"He also spoke defined who originated Drill and claims "it's different categories" to the genre.By Erika Marie