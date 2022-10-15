West London’s own Central Cee isn’t letting the hackers get him down, which is why the 24-year-old has done his part to “One Up” them with a new four-track EP called No More Leaks, arriving on DSPs as a surprise this past Friday (October 14).

Following the project’s arrival, the “Doja” hitmaker shared an accompanying music video for the tape’s third title which finds him cleaning up a flashy Double C chain before hitting up the Moncler store and whipping around in a Rolls Royce.

“They think they got one up on us / D-T-B, I don’t trust bitches / Out of my dogs, there’s some I can trust / Won’t even lie, I got PTSD,” Cee raps over the fast-paced Drill beat.

This isn’t the only impressive new music to come from the UK artist in recent months. Back in September, he dropped by Power 106 Los Angeles to make his L.A. Leakers debut over an original beat, at which time he cleverly compared the differences between slang in America and across the pond.

Check CC’s freestyle out for yourself here, and stream the No More Leaks EP on Spotify or Apple Music below.

No More Leaks Tracklist: