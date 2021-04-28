raid
- LifeIs Benny The Butcher On FBI's Watchlist? Rapper Claims Studio Raid Went Down In 2023The East Coast icon had plenty to share with listeners on "The Breakfast Club" last weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYNW Melly: Alleged Victim's Father Blasts Witness Tampering, Home Raid Notes RevealedIn an alleged note found during a search of codefendant YNW Bortlen's home, he apparently tracked the jury in this trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolo G Charged With Illegal Possession Of A Weapon, New Details Of Alleged Robbery EmergeLAPD claims to have found multiple guns in Polo G's home during their search earlier this week.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPolo G & Family Bail Out Of Prison On Felony Charges After Police Raid: ReportApparently, the Chicago rapper and his family were caught up in a robbery investigation they are not at the center of.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolo G's Home Raided By PoliceAccording to a rep for Polo G, police conducted a search of the artist's home in connection to a robbery.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFootage Surfaces Of Police Raiding Home In Connection To 2Pac's MurderA new clip shows the home of Keefe D's wife being raided earlier this week.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureAfroman Reacts To Police Suing Him After Raiding His HomeHe used his security footage of the raid for music videos and merch. Police were allegedly looking for narcotics, but didn't find anything.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJulia Fox Posts Brother's $450K Bail After He's Arrested For Having Guns, NarcoticsThe actress has yet to speak about her brother being arrested after being found with narcotics and ghost guns.By Erika Marie
- MusicJuelz Santana Says Police Deleted Hard Drive With 100+ Songs Following 2011 RaidJuelz Santana claims police deleted 100+ songs from his hard drive following the raid. By Aron A.
- SongsConnie Diiamond & Dame D.O.L.L.A Are On A "Raid": StreamThe Def Jam signee is making her presence felt with her recent string of singles.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsDonald Trump Responds To Nuclear Document ReportDonald Trump is daring the judge to make his search warrant public.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDonald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Estate Raided By The FBI: ReportThe former president issued a statement, blaming "Radical Leftist Democrats" for the raid, saying they want to keep him from running for president in 2024.By Erika Marie
- CrimeColombian Drug Lord Responsible For Smuggling 73 Metric Tons Of Cocaine Into U.S. Captured In Jungle RaidThe Colombian president likened the arrest to the capture of Pablo Escobar.By Taylor McCloud
- PoliticsRudy Giuliani's New York Apartment Raided By Feds: ReportU.S. agents executed a search warrant on Giuliani's Manhattan apartment. By Aron A.