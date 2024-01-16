Is Benny The Butcher On FBI's Watchlist? Rapper Claims Studio Raid Went Down In 2023

Benny The Butcher dropping by The Breakfast Club isn't anything new, though his latest interview with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God does have hip-hop heads talking. The 39-year-old touched on a number of juicy topics last Friday (January 12), including signing to Def Jam, the album he's been putting in some serious work on, and the time in late 2023 when authorities allegedly raided his studio. As HipHopDX reports, Benny previously spoke about the incident in a November interview with BagFuel. "This my studio right here. This [is from] like five days ago," the rapper said while showing footage to hosts.

"We’ve been out of that studio for two and a half months. It’s [wild], right? They’re not looking for me. You don’t think them people know where I live at? Of course they do… I got a house in Buffalo. They didn’t go there… This s**t is wicked," The Butcher added. On TBC, he once again addressed the drama, now claiming that his name is making it onto lists he never would've thought possible. "I do feel like I’m being harassed [by police in Buffalo]," Benny admitted.

"I just found out I’m on the FBI watchlist back home. They raided my studio about two months ago," he further claimed. "I’m pretty sure when I see who’s watching my [Instagram] Stories, the pages with no profile, I know that’s Agent Dan somewhere. I’m not a fool." The Tana Talk hitmaker has been hit with both state and federal sentences throughout his career, and seems eager to avoid any more time behind bars going forward.

Elsewhere in the world of hip-hop news updates, Benny The Butcher's fans will be happy to hear he's got more music locked and loaded for us. Among his latest round of collaborators are fellow East Coast lyricists Nas and Meek Mill. Check out previews of their work at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

