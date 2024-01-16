Is Benny The Butcher On FBI's Watchlist? Rapper Claims Studio Raid Went Down In 2023

The East Coast icon had plenty to share with listeners on "The Breakfast Club" last weekend.

BYHayley Hynes
Toast To Black Hollywood Celebration

Benny The Butcher dropping by The Breakfast Club isn't anything new, though his latest interview with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God does have hip-hop heads talking. The 39-year-old touched on a number of juicy topics last Friday (January 12), including signing to Def Jam, the album he's been putting in some serious work on, and the time in late 2023 when authorities allegedly raided his studio. As HipHopDX reports, Benny previously spoke about the incident in a November interview with BagFuel. "This my studio right here. This [is from] like five days ago," the rapper said while showing footage to hosts.

"We’ve been out of that studio for two and a half months. It’s [wild], right? They’re not looking for me. You don’t think them people know where I live at? Of course they do… I got a house in Buffalo. They didn’t go there… This s**t is wicked," The Butcher added. On TBC, he once again addressed the drama, now claiming that his name is making it onto lists he never would've thought possible. "I do feel like I’m being harassed [by police in Buffalo]," Benny admitted.

Read More: Quando Rondo Faces Federal Drug Charges, Back In Custody After FBI Arrest

Benny The Butcher Shares Life Updates and More on The Breakfast Club

"I just found out I’m on the FBI watchlist back home. They raided my studio about two months ago," he further claimed. "I’m pretty sure when I see who’s watching my [Instagram] Stories, the pages with no profile, I know that’s Agent Dan somewhere. I’m not a fool." The Tana Talk hitmaker has been hit with both state and federal sentences throughout his career, and seems eager to avoid any more time behind bars going forward.

Elsewhere in the world of hip-hop news updates, Benny The Butcher's fans will be happy to hear he's got more music locked and loaded for us. Among his latest round of collaborators are fellow East Coast lyricists Nas and Meek Mill. Check out previews of their work at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Benny The Butcher Teases Unreleased Songs With Nas, Meek Mill, & More

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.