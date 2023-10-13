YNW Melly: Alleged Victim’s Father Blasts Witness Tampering, Home Raid Notes Revealed

In an alleged note found during a search of codefendant YNW Bortlen’s home, he apparently tracked the jury in this trial.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
YNW Melly: Alleged Victim’s Father Blasts Witness Tampering, Home Raid Notes Revealed

The YNW Melly case is the cause of much discussion and speculation online, especially now ahead of its retrial. Moreover, the father of one of his alleged victims (YNW Juvy), Christopher Thomas Sr., recently joined Law & Crime's Sidebar podcast. Specifically, he blasted the Florida rapper's new witness tampering charges, as he stands accused of persuading his ex-girlfriend Mariah Hamilton and her mom Felicia Holmes to conceal information about the alleged double murder. Not only that, but some alleged footage came out of what police discovered during a raid on codefendant YNW Bortlen's house. All in all, things are getting complicated very fast.

"They going through extreme measures to try to cover up or convince people not to testify like Mariah and Mariah’s mom,” Thomas alleged regarding the YNW Melly case. “They was using code words like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby mom. To me, when I looked at the text messages, I mean Instagram messages, with Bortlen and she said like, ‘You will never- good will never come to somebody because you snake somebody that never did anything to you,’ my mind instantly went to Chris. Like she talking about Juvy ‘cause he didn’t in that situation. I ain’t saying he was an angel, but he didn’t snake Melly. Melly took Chris out.

Read More: YNW Melly Case Takes Unexpected Turn As Lead Prosecutor Is Removed

YNW Melly Update: YNW Bortlen's Allegedly Discovered Note From Home Raid

"And for them to even go through this process, I’m thinking they don’t care nothing about my son,” the father's accusations about these YNW Melly charges went on. “They don’t care nothing about Chris. I’m like dang, man. Felicia Holmes and Mariah Hamilton, to sit there and be on your own channel and talking about Juvy and Sak were like brothers to her and then do that to them, that’s an insult. It’s just cr*zy.

"There’s a lot of evidence that’s not going to be allowed in," he concluded. "But everybody in the world know who it points to. But the people that’s lying and covering up, they need to do something about them people too. In my book, they just as guilty." For more news and the latest updates on the YNW Melly double murder case, come back to HNHH.

Read More: YNW Melly Jurors May Remain Anonymous In Retrial

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.