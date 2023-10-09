YNW Melly And YNW Bortlen Witness Tampering Charges Get New Details

After a few weeks of quiet in the double murder trial of YNW Melly, there's been a blitz of news. That started when his co-defendant YNW Bortlen was arrested last week. He's been out on bail while Melly's first trial was underway but was brought back into custody when new witness tampering allegations were filed against both him and Melly. Bortlen's home was also raided in the arrest and according to his girlfriend, police took numerous electronics and also inexplicably took a YNW chain as well.

Now, more details are finally emerging on how the witness tampering cases came to be. According to Bryson "Boom" Paul on Twitter, the 36-page paperwork for the charges was filed earlier today. It centers on Bortlen's interactions with state witness Felicia Holmes. Holmes was treated as a hostile witness during Melly's initial trial, which Paul cites as contributing to his eventual mistrial. Included in the new document are pages of Instagram DMs between Bortlen and Holmes which provide the bulk of the evidence for witness tampering. Check out some of the screenshots below.

Details Into YNW Melly & Bortlen Witness Tampering Charges Emerge

Last week, YNW Melly appeared in court once again. This time it was for his retrial to be rescheduled. His second trial for double murder was originally set to begin today, October 9, but was delayed. He smiled to cameras as the date for his retrial was pushed back to October 16.

Melly continues to believe that he will eventually make it home and be a free man again. He's been in prison for over 5 years without being convicted of any crime while waiting for his legal process to develop. Last month, he sent a letter to his dad which eventually made its way to social media. In the letter he reaffirms his belief that he will one day come home after beating his trial. What do you think of the new details on YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen's witness tampering charges? Let us know in the comment section below.

