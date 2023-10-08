YNW Melly’s Prosecutors Call His Defense Team “Flawed”

This response comes after the rapper’s attorneys alleged misconduct and tampering on behalf of the prosecution.

YNW Melly’s Prosecutors Call His Defense Team “Flawed”

YNW Melly's retrial for double murder is coming up, but not before each side can levy accusations at each other about its previous mistrial. Moreover, his defense team claimed that prosecutors tried to cheat their way to a conviction, according to court documents obtained by HipHopDX. The specific allegations are that lead detective Mark Moretti told a Broward Country Sheriff's deputy to falsely state their presence as he- with excessive force- executed a search warrant on the rapper's mother. Not only that, but Assistant State Attorney Michelle Boutros accused Moretti of unethical behavior. However, an internal affairs investigation in the Miramar Police Department concluded that this contradicts her previous testimony about the detective, plus other accounts that he did nothing wrong.

Furthermore, YNW Melly's attorneys motioned for the court to block the state attorney's office from the case. The prosecution responded by telling Judge John H. Murphy that this move is misguided. "Defendant’s flawed reasoning and rank speculation provides no grounds to disqualify the Office of the State Attorney […] and accordingly his motion must be DENIED,” they filed. “A court should hesitate to impose the drastic measure of disqualification of Government counsel. Recusal should be granted only when necessary."

YNW Melly In 2019

With all this considered, Judge Murphy is expected to conclude on these and other motions in about a week. Regardless, though, there are other factors at hand that could continue to push the retrial back. For example, YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen faced accusations of witness tampering recently. These claims came straight from the state's attorney's office. While the Florida MC's legal team called this a "distraction" from the prosecution's improper behavior, this could prove crucial.

Meanwhile, the "223s" MC's retrial was supposed to commence tomorrow (Monday, October 9). Due to these controversies and other motions, it will instead take at least one more week for it to begin. Given how chaotic and contentious the last trial was, this should be a similarly difficult case to pin down. On that note, log back into HNHH for more news and updates on YNW Melly.

