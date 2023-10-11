YNW Melly Jurors May Remain Anonymous In Retrial

The prosecution’s request comes after YNW Bortlen was arrested for witness tampering earlier this month.

BYHayley Hynes
YNW Melly Jurors May Remain Anonymous In Retrial

There have been plenty of crossovers between crime and hip-hop so far in 2023. Unfortunately for the rappers involved, most of the proceedings have been slow-moving. Of course, Young Thug is still waiting for jury selection in the YSL RICO trial to wrap up. Elsewhere, YNW Melly was shockingly granted a mistrial in the summer. He and his defense team are now busy preparing for the prosecution's retrial regarding the double murder of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

The first time around, the jury's identity wasn't concealed. After Melly's co-defendant, YNW Bortlen, was arrested on witness tampering charges earlier this month, however, a motion has been filed to keep the next round of jurors anonymous in order to protect them. As the Sun Sentinel reports, authorities uncovered "a notebook containing names and physical descriptions of the jury from [Melly's] first trial." In their request, prosecutors also noted that "There is evidence that suggests potential or seated jurors in the upcoming jury trial will be subjected to improper outside influences or harassment."

Read More: YNW Melly And YNW Bortlen Witness Tampering Charges Get New Details

YNW Melly Anxiously Awaits His Next Trial

As AllHipHop notes, selection for the Florida artist's retrial was expected to begin on Monday (October 9). Ultimately, though, Judge John Murphy pushed things back to take a closer look at a request from the defense. Previously, they alleged that the prosecution withheld evidence in Melly's first trial. They're now asking for the case to be dismissed entirely, or for the Broward State Attorney's Office to be removed. On Tuesday, a pre-trial hearing was postponed due to one of the "Murder On My Mind" hitmaker's attorneys falling ill.

Even with the odds stacked against him, YNW Melly seems confident that he'll once again be a free man when all is said and done. Earlier this month, the embattled artist wrote an open letter to his father, declaring that he sees himself winning his double murder trial in the end. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: YNW Melly Pens Letter To His Father, Says He Will Win Trial

[Via] [Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.