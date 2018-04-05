jurors
- MusicYoung Thug Trial Hit With Serious Security Breach As Four Jurors IdentifiedThe trial has gotten a bit out of hand.By Alexander Cole
- LifeYNW Melly Jurors May Remain Anonymous In RetrialThe prosecution's request comes after YNW Bortlen was arrested for witness tampering earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicXXXTENTACION Trial Update: Jurors Want To Review Suspects' Text MessagesThe jury have deliberated for over 12 hours and want to see defendants' Boatwright and Williams' phones the day of and before the murder.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug's YSL RICO Trial Will Reportedly Call 1,200 Potential JurorsIn addition, many are concerned for a witness's safety after their interrogation video leaked and people called him a rat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeYoung Thug Trial Update: Judge Excuses Several JurorsThe judge heard from 13 jurors today, who asked to be excused from the YSL trial. By Aron A.
- GossipYSL Case: Juror Reportedly Skipped Court For Dominican Republic TripThe potential juror showed up for the first hearing but was mysteriously missing from the second.By Erika Marie
- MusicYoung Thug, YSL RICO Case Could Last 6 To 9 Months: ReportWith Thugger and 13 co-defendants starting trial, potential jurors are learning that 2023 could be completely attached to this case.By Erika Marie
- MusicYoung Thug YSL Trial's Juror Questionnaires Revealed: ReportThe questionnaires contain over 250 questions regarding jurors' knowledge of the case and its elements.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYoung Thug's Questions For Jurors In YSL RICO Case Unveiled"Do you associate Hip Hop artists/rappers with criminal behaviour or believe they break the law more than average citizens?" is just one of the questions Thugger and his attorneys have prepared.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian's Sex Tape Brought Up In Case Against Blac ChynaWhile interviewing potential jurors for Blac Chyna's civil case, Kim Kardashian's sex tape scandal came up for discussion. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureCardi B Thanks Media & Jurors For Their Support In Tasha K Libel CaseThe "WAP" rapper also thanked her attorneys, who have been working for nearly three years on the case.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHarvey Weinstein Requests Change Of Venue For Trial Due To "Stealth Jurors"Weinstein questions the impartiality of two prospective jurors. By Noah C
- SocietyEl Chapo Demands Retrial After Learning Of "Jury Misconduct"5 jurors are reported to have indulged in "forbidden materials."By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake To Interview Potential Jurors Before Hebrew Hustle Trial Begins: ReportBefore the trial begins, Drake's legal team wants to ask the potential jurors some questions about the 6 God.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Could Receive Special Treatment In Prison Due To BlindnessCosby's health could require extra assistance in prison. By Matthew Parizot
- Entertainment12 Jurors Selected For Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault RetrialThe trial is now inching closer and closer. By David Saric